Tyler Allgeier has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Houston Texans in Week 5 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans have conceded 116.5 rushing yards per game, 19th in the league.

So far this season, Allgeier has collected 151 rushing yards on 45 attempts (37.8 ypg), while scoring two rushing TDs. Also, Allgeier makes his mark in the air attack with 32 receiving yards on six catches (8 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Texans

Allgeier vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Houston this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Texans this season.

The Texans allow 116.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Texans have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up seven this season (1.8 per game).

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has gone over his rushing yards total one time in four opportunities this season.

The Falcons pass on 51.3% of their plays and run on 48.7%. They are 25th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 45 of his team's 113 total rushing attempts this season (39.8%).

Allgeier has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

He has nine red zone carries for 56.2% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 75 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

