In the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Mountaineers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (-6.5) Under (61.5) Appalachian State 33, Coastal Carolina 25

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Chanticleers.

So far this year, the Chanticleers have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

In Chanticleers five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

The average total for Coastal Carolina games this year is 0.8 more points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mountaineers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Appalachian State has an ATS record of 1-2.

There have been four Mountaineers games (out of five) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 10.8 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Chanticleers vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 36.4 30.8 44.0 26.0 31.3 34.0 Coastal Carolina 30.8 23.6 37.7 17.7 20.5 32.5

