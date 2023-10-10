The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) bring the 20th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3), who have the No. 24 passing attack, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 61.5.

Appalachian State ranks 62nd in total defense this year (361.2 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 461.2 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Coastal Carolina is posting 425.2 total yards per game (47th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS defensively (393.6 total yards allowed per game).

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6.5 -105 -115 61.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

The Chanticleers are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 460.7 yards per game in their past three games (seventh-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 386 (90th-ranked).

The Chanticleers are putting up 37 points per game in their past three games (37th in college football), and conceding 25 per game (23rd-worst).

Coastal Carolina is 45th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (289.3 per game), and -13-worst in passing yards conceded (225.7).

The Chanticleers are 85th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (171.3), and -14-worst in rushing yards given up (160.3).

In their past three contests, the Chanticleers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Coastal Carolina has hit the over once.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Coastal Carolina has gone over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Coastal Carolina has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Coastal Carolina is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,302 yards (260.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run for 245 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 82 yards.

Jared Brown has 28 receptions for 314 yards (62.8 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball five times for 95 yards and one score.

Sam Pinckney has totaled 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 443 (88.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis has racked up 112 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Allen Henry has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and 10 tackles.

Juan Powell, Coastal Carolina's leading tackler, has 20 tackles and one TFL this year.

Clayton Isbell leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 16 tackles and three passes defended.

