Austin Riley vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs are all tied up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .281 with 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Riley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 114 of 161 games this year (70.8%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 56 of those games he had more than one (34.8%).
- He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 61 games this season (37.9%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 86 games this year (53.4%), including multiple runs in 27 games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.295
|AVG
|.268
|.364
|OBP
|.328
|.532
|SLG
|.500
|37
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|44
|RBI
|53
|89/31
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.