In Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday, October 11, Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Atlanta Braves will counter with Bryce Elder. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:07 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park. The series is currently tied 1-1.

The Braves are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-125). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.81 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Braves Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 65 (60.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Phillies have a 56-31 record (winning 64.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Phillies went 4-1 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Braves have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Braves have not lost in three games this year when given odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

