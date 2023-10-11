The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, October 11, in the opening game of the season for both teams.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Senators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Senators conceded 3.3 goals per game (270 in total), 20th in the league.

The Senators' 259 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 18th in the NHL.

Their -11 goal differential was 21st in the league.

The Senators had 72 power-play goals (on 306 chances), second in the NHL.

The Senators' power-play percentage (23.53) put them eighth in the league.

Senators Key Players