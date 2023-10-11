Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 11
The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators take the ice in the season opener at PNC Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO.
With the puck dropping for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to bring home the win in Wednesday's action.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-225)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.1)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes had a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in contests that required overtime, last season.
- Carolina was 25-9-8 (58 points) in its 42 games decided by one goal.
- The eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).
- Carolina finished 6-8-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).
- The Hurricanes scored at least three goals 64 times, and went 52-7-5 in those games (to register 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 44 points by finishing 22-3-0.
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponent had more shots in 15 games last season. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those contests (17 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|15th
|3.20
|Goals Scored
|3.16
|18th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|20th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|33.5
|7th
|1st
|26.0
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|18th
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|23.53%
|8th
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.07%
|14th
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
