Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 69 (60.5%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 100 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 59-41 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 778 total runs this season.

The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.

This year, Houston has won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).

The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez October 10 Astros L 9-1 Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier October 11 Astros - Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy

Astros Schedule