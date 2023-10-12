South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at South Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
