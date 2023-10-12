Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 4 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 12
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a victory.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) for the Braves and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (20-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (4-6, 4.18 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (20-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 32 games.
- He has 18 quality starts in 32 chances this season.
- Strider has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
Spencer Strider vs. Phillies
- The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with 796 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 220 home runs (eighth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Phillies five times this season, allowing them to go 23-for-118 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in 33 innings.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez
- Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
- Suarez enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Suarez heads into this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 appearances this season.
Ranger Suárez vs. Braves
- He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 947 total runs scored while batting .276 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .501 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 307 home runs (first in the league).
- Suarez has a 0.93 ERA and a 0.828 WHIP against the Braves this season in 9 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .147 batting average over two appearances.
