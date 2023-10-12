Kevin Pillar vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Pillar -- batting .208 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on October 12 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .228 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and six walks.
- In 42.7% of his games this season (35 of 82), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, Pillar has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.190
|AVG
|.254
|.220
|OBP
|.266
|.354
|SLG
|.458
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|21/3
|K/BB
|29/3
|2
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 28-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
