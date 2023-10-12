On Thursday, Ozzie Albies (batting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Albies enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368.

Albies has gotten a hit in 107 of 151 games this year (70.9%), with at least two hits on 48 occasions (31.8%).

He has gone deep in 31 games this year (20.5%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven in a run in 61 games this year (40.4%), including 30 games with more than one RBI (19.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year (78 of 151), with two or more runs 17 times (11.3%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 76 .261 AVG .298 .317 OBP .353 .472 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 47 RBI 62 53/23 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings