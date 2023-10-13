How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 13
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Western Bulldogs and Adelaide Crows square off in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match for one of many exciting matchups on the AFL schedule on Friday.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Crows
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Greater West Sydney Giants at St. Kilda Saints
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
