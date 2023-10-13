For die-hard auto racing fans, the more races you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Friday, October 13.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Round 9: Santiago del Estero

Series: UCI BMX Racing World Cup

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco Uniforms 302 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

