South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
