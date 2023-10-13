South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fairfield County, South Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Oakbrook Preparatory at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
