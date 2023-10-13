We have 2023 high school football competition in Florence County, South Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hannah-Pamplico High School at Lamar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lamar, SC

Lamar, SC Conference: 1A - Region 5

1A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Clarendon High School at Johnsonville High School