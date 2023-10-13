South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dorman High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakbrook Preparatory at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boiling Springs High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.