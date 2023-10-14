How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fremantle Dockers and Geelong Cats take the field in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match in one of many exciting matchups on the AFL slate on Saturday.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Fremantle Dockers at Geelong Cats
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Brisbane Lions at Gold Coast Suns
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Essendon Bombers at Richmond Tigers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Port Adelaide Power at North Melbourne Kangaroos
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
