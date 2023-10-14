Davis Riley is in 20th place, with a score of -7, after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to place a wager on Davis Riley at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Riley Odds to Win: +8000

Davis Riley Insights

Riley has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Riley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Riley has had an average finish of 39th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Riley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -5 268 0 14 0 1 $1.2M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Riley played this event was in 2021, and he finished 56th.

The par-71 course measures 7,255 yards this week, 240 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Riley will take to the 7,255-yard course this week at TPC Summerlin after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards during the past year.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 20 holes.

Riley shot better than just 3% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Riley did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Riley recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Riley's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Riley had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Riley finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 5.0 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Riley recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Riley's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

