ACC foes meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) and the Syracuse Orange (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On offense, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by averaging 42.4 points per game. The Seminoles rank 43rd on defense (21.4 points allowed per game). With 33 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Syracuse ranks 41st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 30th, allowing 19 points per contest.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Florida State Syracuse 430.2 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423 (37th) 383.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (71st) 174.6 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.2 (46th) 255.6 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.8 (60th) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (9th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 1,188 pass yards for Florida State, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 33 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 419 yards on 53 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 93 yards (18.6 per game).

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 25 times for 135 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 81 yards through the air.

Johnny Wilson's 357 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 278 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell's 10 grabs have yielded 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,277 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 368 yards (61.3 ypg) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has rushed for 401 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also tacked on 20 catches, totaling 141 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Umari Hatcher's 310 receiving yards (51.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 19 catches on 35 targets with two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown has 22 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 298 yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Damien Alford's 30 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown.

