Big 12 foes will battle when the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Oklahoma State?

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kansas 30, Oklahoma State 24
  • Kansas has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
  • The Jayhawks have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter and won each of them.
  • Oklahoma State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Cowboys have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kansas (-3)
  • Against the spread, Kansas is 3-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Jayhawks have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Oklahoma State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Push
  • Five of Kansas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.
  • There has been just one game featuring Oklahoma State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 54.5.
  • Kansas averages 36 points per game against Oklahoma State's 23.4, amounting to 4.9 points over the matchup's point total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 59.5
Implied Total AVG 37.5 35.8 41
ATS Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48 51 45
Implied Total AVG 27.3 30.5 24
ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

