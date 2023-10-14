The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) have a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Maryland vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 37, Illinois 14

Maryland 37, Illinois 14 Maryland has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Terrapins have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter and won them all.

Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Fighting Illini have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Terrapins have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Maryland (-13.5)



Maryland (-13.5) Maryland has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Illinois is winless against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) Four of Maryland's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

There have been three Illinois games that have finished with a combined score over 51.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 54.2 points per game, 2.7 points more than the total of 51.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 50.8 54 Implied Total AVG 36 37.3 33.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 45 55.5 Implied Total AVG 28 27.8 28.5 ATS Record 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

