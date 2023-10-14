Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every Southland team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

4-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 33-26 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

2-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 38-7 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

0-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 33-26 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Lamar

Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 41-10 vs McNeese

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word

@ Incarnate Word Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 38-7 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-5 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. McNeese

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

