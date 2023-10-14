Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) meet the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Washington vs. Oregon?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 31, Oregon 30

Washington 31, Oregon 30 Washington has been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Huskies have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter and won each time.

This is the first time Oregon will play as an underdog this season.

The Ducks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +130 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (+3.5)



Oregon (+3.5) Against the spread, Washington is 3-2-0 this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Oregon is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 67.5 points twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Oregon this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 67.5.

The point total for the game of 67.5 is 30.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (46 points per game) and Oregon (51.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.7 60.5 61 Implied Total AVG 40.8 41.7 39.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 67 69.5 64.5 Implied Total AVG 45.3 50 40.5 ATS Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

