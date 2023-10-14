With the college football season heading into Week 7, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the SEC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the article below for details on how to watch.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

