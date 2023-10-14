Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes four games involving teams from the Southland. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|-
|Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
