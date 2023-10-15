Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Thielen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Thielen has been targeted 46 times and has 38 catches for 394 yards (10.4 per reception) and three TDs, plus one carry for six yards.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (LP/hip): 0 Rec



Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 46 38 394 153 3 10.4

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1

