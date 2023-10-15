Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 6?
The Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins are slated to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Bryce Young score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Think Young will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)
- This season Young has piled up eight carries for 65 yards (16.3 per game).
- Young has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.
Bryce Young Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
