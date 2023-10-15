Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Hopkins' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Hopkins has been targeted 42 times and has 26 catches for 356 yards (13.7 per reception) and zero TDs.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|26
|356
|104
|0
|13.7
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
