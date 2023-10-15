With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Derrick Henry a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Henry will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Henry has run for a team-leading 328 yards on 86 carries (65.6 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Henry has also caught nine passes for 101 yards (20.2 per game) .

Henry has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0

Rep Derrick Henry with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.