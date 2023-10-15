The Washington Commanders (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Falcons match up with the Commanders. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Falcons vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have led two times, have trailed two times, and have been tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Commanders have won the second quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.6 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering four points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering four points on average in that quarter.

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Commanders have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Falcons vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Falcons have been knotted up one time and have trailed four times.

The Commanders have been winning two times (1-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (1-2) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in one game (0-1).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in the second half.

The Commanders have lost the second half two times and outscored their opponent in the second half three times in five games this season.

