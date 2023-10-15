A win by the Atlanta Falcons over the Washington Commanders is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Falcons rank 19th in total offense (316.8 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game) this year. The Commanders have been struggling on defense, ranking second-worst with 32 points given up per game. They have been more effective on offense, posting 21.8 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-2.5) Over (42.5) Falcons 31, Commanders 14

Place your bets on the Falcons-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Games featuring Atlanta have gone over the point total just once this season.

The over/under in this game (42.5) is equal to the average total for Falcons games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has won two games against the spread this year.

The Commanders have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

In Washington's five contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Games involving the Commanders this year have averaged 41.5 points per game, a one-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 16.6 19.2 23.3 17.7 6.5 21.5 Washington 21.8 32 14.3 31 33 33.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.