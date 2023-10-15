Falcons vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 6
The Atlanta Falcons' (3-2) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (2-3) currently features three players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons enter this matchup following a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans in their most recent outing.
The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears by the score of 40-20.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Efe Obada
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Curtis Hodges
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Falcons or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Falcons Season Insights
- The Falcons rank 19th in total offense (316.8 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Falcons are putting up 16.6 points per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 19.2 points per game (10th) on defense.
- On offense, the Falcons rank 23rd in the NFL with 195.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (190.8).
- From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta ranks 12th in the NFL with 121.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (104.4).
- The Falcons rank 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 4 turnovers (23rd in the NFL) while committing seven (17th in the NFL).
Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Commanders (+105)
- Total: 42.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.