How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (2-3) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons put up 15.4 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Commanders give up (32).
- The Falcons average 55.4 fewer yards per game (316.8) than the Commanders allow per outing (372.2).
- Atlanta rushes for 121.6 yards per game, 12 fewer than the 133.6 Washington allows per contest.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Commanders have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Falcons Home Performance
- In home games, the Falcons put up 23.3 points per game and concede 17.7. That's more than they score overall (16.6), but less than they give up (19.2).
- The Falcons' average yards gained at home (371.3) is higher than their overall average (316.8). But their average yards allowed at home (272.7) is lower than overall (295.2).
- Atlanta's average yards passing at home (225.7) is higher than its overall average (195.2). And its average yards allowed at home (172) is lower than overall (190.8).
- The Falcons accumulate 145.7 rushing yards per game at home (24.1 more than their overall average), and give up 100.7 at home (3.7 less than overall).
- The Falcons convert 38.5% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 33.3% at home (0.5% higher than overall).
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Detroit
|L 20-6
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 23-7
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|Houston
|W 21-19
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
