The Washington Commanders (2-3) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Falcons Insights

The Falcons put up 15.4 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Commanders give up (32).

The Falcons average 55.4 fewer yards per game (316.8) than the Commanders allow per outing (372.2).

Atlanta rushes for 121.6 yards per game, 12 fewer than the 133.6 Washington allows per contest.

The Falcons have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Commanders have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Falcons Home Performance

In home games, the Falcons put up 23.3 points per game and concede 17.7. That's more than they score overall (16.6), but less than they give up (19.2).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (371.3) is higher than their overall average (316.8). But their average yards allowed at home (272.7) is lower than overall (295.2).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (225.7) is higher than its overall average (195.2). And its average yards allowed at home (172) is lower than overall (190.8).

The Falcons accumulate 145.7 rushing yards per game at home (24.1 more than their overall average), and give up 100.7 at home (3.7 less than overall).

The Falcons convert 38.5% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 33.3% at home (0.5% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville L 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston W 21-19 FOX 10/15/2023 Washington - CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.