Hurricanes vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - October 15
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0), which currently has three players listed, as the Hurricanes ready for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.
- Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.
- Anaheim's total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Ducks (+220)
|6
