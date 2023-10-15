Jonnu Smith was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Smith's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Smith has been targeted 27 times and has 21 catches for 246 yards (11.7 per reception) and zero TDs.

Jonnu Smith Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Falcons have no other receivers on the injury report.

Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 21 246 131 0 11.7

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0

