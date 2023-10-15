Jonnu Smith vs. Kendall Fuller: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Atlanta Falcons play the Washington Commanders in Week 6, Jonnu Smith will be up against a Commanders pass defense featuring Kendall Fuller. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Jonnu Smith Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|22.6
|4.5
|14
|152
|4.36
Jonnu Smith vs. Kendall Fuller Insights
Jonnu Smith & the Falcons' Offense
- Jonnu Smith leads his squad with 246 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 27 targets).
- In the air, Atlanta is 21st in passing yards in the league with 976, or 195.2 per game.
- The Falcons' scoring average on offense ranks just 26th in the NFL, at 16.6 points per game.
- Atlanta has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 31.4 times per contest, which is seventh in the NFL.
- The Falcons have made 19 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the league. They throw the ball 47.5% of the time in the red zone.
Kendall Fuller & the Commanders' Defense
- Kendall Fuller has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 23 tackles and four passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington's defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 1,193 passing yards allowed (238.6 per game) and 29th with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this year, the Commanders are having trouble on defense, surrendering 32 points per game (26th in NFL).
- Washington has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Commanders have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Jonnu Smith vs. Kendall Fuller Advanced Stats
|Jonnu Smith
|Kendall Fuller
|Rec. Targets
|27
|27
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.7
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|246
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|49.2
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|131
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
