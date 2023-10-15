In the Week 6 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Mack Hollins find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Hollins' 19 targets have led to nine grabs for 143 yards (28.6 per game).

Having played five games this year, Hollins has not tallied a TD reception.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0

