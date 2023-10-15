The Miami Dolphins (4-1) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (0-5) squad on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Panthers have lost five straight games.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Panthers Insights

The Panthers rack up 8.8 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Dolphins surrender (27).

The Panthers average 294.4 yards per game, 58.8 fewer yards than the 353.2 the Dolphins allow.

Carolina rushes for 96 yards per game, 19.8 fewer than the 115.8 Miami allows per contest.

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (5).

Panthers Away Performance

The Panthers score 20.3 points per game in away games (2.1 more than their overall average), and concede 34.3 on the road (5.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Panthers rack up 333.7 yards per game and concede 341. That's more than they gain (294.4) and allow (325.8) overall.

Carolina racks up 234.7 passing yards per game on the road (36.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 196 away from home (11 more than overall).

The Panthers accumulate 99 rushing yards per game away from home (three more than their overall average), and give up 145 away from home (4.2 more than overall).

The Panthers' offensive third-down percentage on the road (46.5%) is higher than their overall average (40.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (27.3%) is lower than overall (29.8%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Seattle L 37-27 CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota L 21-13 FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit L 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/29/2023 Houston - FOX 11/5/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago - Amazon Prime Video

