Titans vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 6
Scan the injury report for the Tennessee Titans (2-3), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Titans prepare for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 9:30 AM .
The Titans are coming off of a 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Ravens head into this matchup following a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their most recent outing.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elijah Molden
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Toe
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Neck
|Questionable
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Patrick Mekari
|OL
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Morgan Moses
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Geno Stone
|S
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jayson Oweh
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Titans vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV Info: NFL Network
Titans Season Insights
- The Titans are posting 293.6 total yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 334.8 total yards per game (16th-ranked).
- With 17.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, giving up 18.6 points per contest.
- The Titans rank fifth-worst in passing yards per game (187.0), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 240.2 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- From an offensive angle, Tennessee is posting 106.6 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks ninth in the NFL defensively (94.6 rushing yards given up per game).
- With four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and five turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.
Titans vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-250), Titans (+200)
- Total: 42.5 points
