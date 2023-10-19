Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Abbeville County, South Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Dixie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Due West, SC

Due West, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

McCormick High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Calhoun Falls, SC

Calhoun Falls, SC Conference: 1A - Region 1

1A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbeville High School at Blacksburg High School