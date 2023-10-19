South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Anderson County, South Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Easley High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Belton-Honea Path High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
