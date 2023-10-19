Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Chester County, South Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chester High School at Clinton High School