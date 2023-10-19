South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Chesterfield County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cheraw High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chesterfield High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pageland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
