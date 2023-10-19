The Carolina Hurricanes, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Thursday versus the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Kotkaniemi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:36 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Kotkaniemi has a point in three of four games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in two of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Kotkaniemi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

