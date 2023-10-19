NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's NHL slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Dallas Stars taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about Thursday's NHL action here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nashville Predators at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,MSG,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,BSW,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,BSMW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,BSSC,BSSW,BSSD (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+,NESN,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN
