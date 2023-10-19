Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -196) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Suarez Stats

Ranger Suarez (4-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Suarez has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Oct. 12 5.0 3 1 1 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 3.2 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 27 4.2 9 6 6 4 2 vs. Mets Sep. 21 6.2 5 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals Sep. 16 6.0 4 1 1 5 4

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).

He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has put up 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.320/.459 on the season.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .514 with seven doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He's also swiped 54 bases.

He's slashed .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0

