South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Pickens County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Pickens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Easley High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pickens High School at Berea High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.