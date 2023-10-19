Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 4 on October 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Heaney Stats
- Andrew Heaney (10-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 29th start of the season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He has made 34 appearances and finished 14 of them without allowing an earned run.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|3.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|4.1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 22
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line on the season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .262/.363/.441 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.